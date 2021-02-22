BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages have commented on BB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.