BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
Several brokerages have commented on BB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
