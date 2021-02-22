BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) shares were down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.29 and last traded at $123.64. Approximately 725,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 643,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -179.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.51.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

