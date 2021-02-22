BlackRock Inc. Acquires 356,895 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.76% of American Campus Communities worth $692,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $42.81 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

