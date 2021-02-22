BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.14% of 10x Genomics worth $731,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $190.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.19. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,565,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,638. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.36.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

