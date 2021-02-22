BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.86% of BorgWarner worth $742,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,380,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after buying an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

