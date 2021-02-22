BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,849 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.18% of Chemed worth $779,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $486.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.51 and a 200-day moving average of $502.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.