BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.09% of Crocs worth $680,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,112,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 572,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 437,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

