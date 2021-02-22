BlackRock Inc. Has $668.33 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.86% of AGNC Investment worth $668,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.