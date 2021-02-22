BlackRock Inc. Has $702.56 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.40% of Iridium Communications worth $702,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $47.37 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Insiders have sold 671,573 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,434 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

