BlackRock Inc. Has $710.28 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.24% of Tapestry worth $710,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tapestry by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

