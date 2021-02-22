BlackRock Inc. Has $717.11 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,605,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.45% of Service Co. International worth $717,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $49.21 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

