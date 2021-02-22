BlackRock Inc. Has $770.09 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,283,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,109,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.50% of GoDaddy worth $770,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 269,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $84.61 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,367 shares of company stock worth $11,464,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

