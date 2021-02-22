BlackRock Inc. Has $777.45 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.24% of EastGroup Properties worth $777,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $140.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

