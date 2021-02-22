BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 154,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.29% of Saia worth $723,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 25.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 37.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,864,000.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIA opened at $212.51 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $214.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

