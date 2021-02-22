BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,113,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,235,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.86% of Loews worth $725,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Loews by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Insiders have sold a total of 9,134 shares of company stock worth $424,441 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

