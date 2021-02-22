BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,766,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,686,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.29% of Franklin Resources worth $668,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,653 shares of company stock worth $360,656 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

