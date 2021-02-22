BlackRock Inc. Sells 209,693 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,693 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.32% of Advance Auto Parts worth $675,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

