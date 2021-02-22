BlackRock Inc. Sells 212,054 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,950,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.43% of Cousins Properties worth $668,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,566,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,781,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

