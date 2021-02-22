BlackRock Inc. Sells 905,775 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.00% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $683,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $167.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

