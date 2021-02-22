BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,740,071 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.25% of Wynn Resorts worth $760,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $123.66 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.