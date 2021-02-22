Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 28,527 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $181,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $243.18. 22,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $221.53. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

