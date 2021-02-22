Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 33,187 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,187 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of Chewy worth $129,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHWY traded down $5.35 on Monday, hitting $108.60. 64,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.99 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

