Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of salesforce.com worth $252,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.55. 137,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

