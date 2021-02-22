Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.56% of Workday worth $322,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Workday by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 85,266.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Workday by 721.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.90. 65,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.49. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

