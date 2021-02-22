Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,224 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.66% of CoStar Group worth $239,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,170,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CSGP traded down $29.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $883.91. 9,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $904.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.57. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

