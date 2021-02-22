Blair William & Co. IL Buys 191,754 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,754 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $88,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 58,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.82. 356,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $217.27 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

