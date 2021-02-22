Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.88% of Abiomed worth $128,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abiomed by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD traded down $3.39 on Monday, reaching $328.58. 6,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,655. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.94. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.