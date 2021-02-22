Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of AON worth $87,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.41 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $237.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

