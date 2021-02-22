Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.13% of DexCom worth $399,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after buying an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,462 shares of company stock valued at $31,956,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $414.79. 15,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.