Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.02% of Pool worth $153,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 86.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after buying an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 128,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of POOL traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.32. 10,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,458. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.25 and a 200-day moving average of $342.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.