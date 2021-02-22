Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 156.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,902 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.41% of Splunk worth $113,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.44. 70,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

