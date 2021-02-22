Blair William & Co. IL Has $101.47 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $101,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $200.77. 13,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

