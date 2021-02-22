Blair William & Co. IL Has $125.56 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,555 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.22% of The Progressive worth $125,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,809. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

