Blair William & Co. IL Has $139.24 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.27% of Twilio worth $139,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $420.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.87. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

