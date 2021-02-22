Blair William & Co. IL Has $151 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of American Tower worth $150,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.02. 39,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $235.51. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

