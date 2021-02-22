Blair William & Co. IL Has $71.67 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $71,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $2,420,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 136.2% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 48,547 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PEP stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.50. 225,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

