Blair William & Co. IL Has $78.27 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.38% of Zebra Technologies worth $78,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $489.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $494.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.04 and a 200-day moving average of $336.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,611,141 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

