Blair William & Co. IL Has $91.15 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.25% of Cintas worth $91,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.26. 6,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.44. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.