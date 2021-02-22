Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,081 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.77% of CarMax worth $118,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 383.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 272,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 857.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 254,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 156.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 205,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 265.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 199,480 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,972. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.