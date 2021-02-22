Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,817 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.44% of Ecolab worth $274,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.93. 18,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,882. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.