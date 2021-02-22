Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.59% of Copart worth $176,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,878,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,791. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

