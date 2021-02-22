Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 14,122 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.41% of Okta worth $134,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,922. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.05.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

