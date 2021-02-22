Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 22,339 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.22% of RingCentral worth $74,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG traded down $20.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $8,022,764.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,205,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,195 shares of company stock worth $55,038,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

