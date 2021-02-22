Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 23,056 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.51% of Teladoc Health worth $147,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $15.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.30. 72,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,042. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

