Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 36,988 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.44% of Coupa Software worth $106,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $54,002,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $53,912,000.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,931 shares of company stock worth $67,958,529 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $15.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.88. 24,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.65 and its 200 day moving average is $310.57. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

