Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 728 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.02% of Tyler Technologies worth $180,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,046 shares of company stock worth $34,623,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $9.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $479.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

