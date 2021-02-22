Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.25% of Atlassian worth $75,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 298,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $10.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.89. 38,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,275. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

