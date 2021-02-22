Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.76% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $84,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of SMG traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.88. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,515. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,250 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,830 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

