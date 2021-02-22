Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.54% of Fortive worth $129,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.28. 24,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,079. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.