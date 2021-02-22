Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of Lululemon Athletica worth $142,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

LULU traded down $8.19 on Monday, reaching $324.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,251. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.01. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

